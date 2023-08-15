The last one year period has been largely marked by rising interest rates scenario for the global financial markets.

The US Federal Reserve have raised its key policy rate by 500 basis points (bps) to take the Fed funds rate to 5.25%-5.50% in more than the last one year period.

Following this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the repo rate by 250 bps (bps) since May 2022.

As we celebrate the Independence Day 2023, let us take a look at the performance of key asset classes since the Independence Day of last year.

Equities

The Indian equity benchmark indices have seen a decent rally since August 15, 2022. The Sensex has jumped 10%, while the Nifty gained 9.82% in this one year period.

However, a major rally in the Indian stock market began in April 2023 after the Reserve Bank of India paused repo rate hikes.

Gains in the domestic equity markets were also led by a combination of healthy micro and macro, complemented by strong foreign capital inflows.

Going ahead, markets have factored in the end of interest rate hike cycle and analysts expect the rally in the Indian market to sustain. However, the key trigger for the domestic equities would be the general elections in May 2024 and markets will remain volatile in the countdown to the polls.

“Markets do not like political uncertainties and favour a government with a strong mandate. Investors will be in a wait and watch mode ahead of the key trigger, which is general elections. However, there may be no negative surprises for the markets. The 9-10% returns given since last Independence Day is likely to be mirrored in the upcoming one year period," said Avinash Gorakshakar, Director Research, Profitmart Securities.

Bullion

Gold prices have delivered robust returns since last year’s Independence Day despite an environment of rising interest rates.

Gold rate in India, which was around ₹51,800 per 10 grams in August 2022, is now hovering around ₹58,900, witnessing a stellar rally of nearly 14%. On the other hand, silver prices have jumped more than 21% since last Independence Day.

“Gold prices rose in the last one year on the back of geopolitical tensions, high inflation, buying by global central banks and robust ETF buying. Gold price has risen despite interest rates rising globally. But it seems we are done away with the rate hikes. Even though the tone of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy was hawkish, it is expected to deliver only one rate hike of 25 basis points," said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

Kedia expects interest rate cuts beyond March 2024 and believes gold prices will see a rally in the next rate cut cycle. However, markets will await more clarity on interest rates in the Fed's next policy in September.

“Going ahead, gold prices are likely to remain elevated and we may see MCX gold price around ₹65,000 in December 2023 and that near ₹70,000 in August 2024," Kedia added.

Fixed Deposits

The last one year period has brought cheers for low-risk fixed income investors. The interest rate hike cycle has lifted the Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates of domestic commercial banks.

FD interest rates offered by SBI in August ranged between 2.90% to 5.65% for different tenors. This range has now increased to 3% to 7% for the general public.

Check the difference between FD interest rates offered by SBI to general public:

Tenors Interest Rates on August 15, 2022 (p.a) Interest Rates on August 15, 2023 (p.a) 7 days to 45 days 2.90% 3% 46 days to 179 days 3.90% 4.5% 180 days to 210 days 4.55% 5.25% 211 days to less than 1 year 4.60% 5.75% 1 year to less than 2 years 5.45% 6.80% 2 years to less than 3 years 5.50% 7.00% 3 years to less than 5 years 5.60% 6.50% 5 years to less than 10 years 5.65% 6.50%

“As RBI maintained an accommodative monetary policy in the last one year, many small finance banks offered as high as 9% per annum interest on 5 year fixed deposits. This means that ₹1 lakh invested around the last independence day would have fetched ₹9,000 interest by now (assuming 9% per annum)," said Anshul Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, Wint Wealth.

However, we are now close to the end of the rate hike cycle. The market has been pricing in rate cuts starting from February to April of 2024.

“For retail investors, this is a good time to lock in their desired fixed-income allocation in bank FDs. The yields on 10 year Government Securities (GSec) after having fallen to 7% in June have risen to 7.2% in August. Investing in long duration debt funds can also be a good strategy. As the interest yields start falling, the capital appreciation of long duration bonds can give good returns," said Gupta.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.