“Gold prices rose in the last one year on the back of geopolitical tensions, high inflation, buying by global central banks and robust ETF buying. Gold price has risen despite interest rates rising globally. But it seems we are done away with the rate hikes. Even though the tone of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy was hawkish, it is expected to deliver only one rate hike of 25 basis points," said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}