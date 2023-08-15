Independence Day 2023: On 15th August 2023 i.e. on Tuesday this week, India is going to celebrate its 77th Independence day. This is an auspicious day to scrutinize one's achievements and failure during the year. So, for a stock market investor, we are listing out top 5 Nifty 100 stocks that have delivered whopping returns to its positional shareholders who remained invested in these scrips from Independence Day 2022 to Independence Day 2023.

Here we list out those five money-making stocks of Nifty 100 index:

1] Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL: Since November 2020, HAL share price has been in continuous uptrend. From November 2020 to till date, HAL share price has surged from around ₹700 apiece levels to ₹3890 apiece levels, delivering over 450 per cent return to its shareholders. In fact, if someone had bought this stock around the Independence Day 2023, its money would have surged from around ₹2,300 to ₹3,890 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 70 per cent return to its positional shareholders in last one year.

2] Jindal Steel & Power Limited or JSPL: This stock has been in uptrend after the beginning of post-Covid rebound in April 2020. After making its bottom in April 2020 at ₹65 apiece levels, JSPL share price has come up to ₹3,890 per share levels, logging around 5,900 per cent return to its shareholders. However, JSPL share price has delivered whopping return to its shareholders in last one year as well. If a positional investor had bought JSPL shares around Independence Day in 2022 and had remained invested in this scrip till date, its money would have appreciated over 60 per cent in the last one year.

3] Bank of Baroda or BOB: This PSU bank share price bottomed out at around ₹40 apiece levels in may 2020. then in post-Covid rally, Bank of Baroda share price started surging upside and it has been in continuous uptrend for the last three years. In this period, BoB share price has risen from ₹40 to ₹190 apiece levels, logging near 375 per cent appreciation in the last three years. However, the PSU bank stock has delivered stellar return to its positional investors as it has risen from around ₹120 to ₹190 apiece levels from last year's Independence Day to fast approaching Independence Day this year, logging over 55 per cent rise in this time.

4] ABB India: Like above mentioned Nifty 100 index stocks, ABB India share price has delivered whopping return in post-Covid rally on Dalal Street. In last three years, this share has risen from near ₹730 to ₹4,500 apiece levels (Monday's intraday high), recording over 500 per cent rise in these three years. In last one year, this stock has risen from around ₹2,900 to ₹4,500 apiece, registering over 50 per cent rise in this time.

5] Canara Bank: This PSU bank share has remained an ideal buy on dips stock for positional investors for the last three years. In post-Covid rally, Canara Bank share bottomed out on NSE at around ₹77 per share levels and in these three years, it has risen to the tune of ₹332 per share levels, clocking around 330 per cent in these three years. However, in last one year, Canara Bank share has surged from ₹232 to ₹332 apiece levels, delivering more than 40 per cent return to its positional shareholders in last one year.

In last one year, Nifty 100 index has surged around 6.65 per cent. This means, above mentioned stocks have generate alpha return in last one year.