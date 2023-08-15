3] Bank of Baroda or BOB: This PSU bank share price bottomed out at around ₹40 apiece levels in may 2020. then in post-Covid rally, Bank of Baroda share price started surging upside and it has been in continuous uptrend for the last three years. In this period, BoB share price has risen from ₹40 to ₹190 apiece levels, logging near 375 per cent appreciation in the last three years. However, the PSU bank stock has delivered stellar return to its positional investors as it has risen from around ₹120 to ₹190 apiece levels from last year's Independence Day to fast approaching Independence Day this year, logging over 55 per cent rise in this time.