Independence Day 2023: ITC, Adani Ent shares among top best and worst performing stocks since last independence day6 min read 15 Aug 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Independence Day 2023: The benchmark Nifty index has rallied 9.81% since last year's Independence Day, with ITC and Larsen & Toubro among the top performing stocks, while the worst performers include UPL, Adani Enterprises and Infosys.
Independence Day 2023: India is celebrating its 77th Independence day on 15th August 2023 i.e. on Tuesday. In his Independence day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will become the world’s third largest economy in five years.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started