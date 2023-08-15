Looking at the year gone by, Indian stock market investors may have a reason for cheer. The benchmark index Nifty has rallied 9.81 since last year’s Independence day, or since 15th August 2022. The BSE Sensex has surged 10% during the last one year. The market capitalization of all the listed companies on BSE swelled to ₹309.09 lakh crore as on 15th August 2023 from ₹275.03 lakh crore on the Independence day last year.