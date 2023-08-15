Independence Day 2023: After the tumultuous low of the COVID-impacted year 2020, the market embarked on a resilient bullish trend, which has persisted without pause. The year 2022 witnessed some price corrections following two remarkable years, influenced by events like the Ukraine-Russia conflict and escalating interest rates. However, the year 2023 has rejuvenated market optimism, as prices venture once again into unexplored territory. Although a recent decline from higher levels occurred over the past week, the overall sentiment remains positive. Since the last Independence Day, over the course of a year, Nifty gained by 9.8%. On Monday trading session, Nifty 50 closed 6 points, or 0.03 per cent, up at 19,434.55.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}