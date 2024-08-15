Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Independence Day 2024 | FPIs pumped 64,824 crore in Indian equities over 12 months: 5 key reasons behind inflows

Independence Day 2024 | FPIs pumped ₹64,824 crore in Indian equities over 12 months: 5 key reasons behind inflows

Nikita Prasad

  • Independence Day 2024: Foreign investors invested a total of 64,824 crore in Indian equities over the last 12 months over India's macroeconomic fundamentals and market resilience

FPIs had invested 64,824 crore in Indian equities in one year; Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) snapped their two-month buying streak in Indian equities and turned net sellers in August. FPIs were consistent buyers for June and July as stability had returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs had halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25).

FPIs sold 18,824 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net sell-off stood at 8,207 as of August 14, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total investment in debt markets stood at 8,624 crore so far in August.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

FPIs inflows in last 12 months

In July, FPIs invested 32,365 crore in Indian equities, and the total investment in debt markets stood at 22,363 crore on the back of strong market resilience, which attracted greater inflows.

FPIs snapped their two-month selling streak and turned net buyers in June, infusing 26,565 crore in Indian equities and 14,955 crore in the debt market. The selling reversed after stability returned to the market as election jitters faded.

In May 2024, FPIs offloaded 25,586 crore worth of Indian equities, and the debt inflows stood at 8,761 crore. Uncertainty over the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, high US bond yields, high Indian market valuations, and the outperformance of Chinese stocks weighed on sentiments.

FPIs offloaded 8,671 crore in Indian equities in April and 10,949 crore in debt markets over high US bond yields. However, they pumped 35,098 crore in Indian equities during March 2024 - the highest inflows recorded in the first three months of 2024. FPI outflow declined in February 2024 until they were net buyers by the end of the month despite high US bond yields.

The inflow into Indian equities stood at 1,539 crore in February 2024 and the debt market investment rose to 22,419 crore during the month on top of the 19,836 crore bought in January. The inclusion of government bonds to JPMorgan and Bloomberg debt indices had triggered foreign fund inflows into debt markets.

FPIs turned massive sellers in January 2024, snapping their buying streak. Investments saw a sharp uptick in December 2023 after they reversed their three-month selling streak in November 2023. However, inflow intensified in December 2023 after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of its tightening cycle and raised expectations of rate cuts. This led to a crash in US bond yields and triggered foreign fund inflows into emerging markets like India.

According to NSDL data, FPIs bought 1.71 lakh crore in Indian equities for the entire calendar year 2023, and the total inflow, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, stands at 2.37 lakh crore. FPIs' net investment in the Indian debt market stood at 68,663 crore during 2023.

more to come

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.