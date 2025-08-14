Independence Day 2025: Vinit Bolinjkar of Ventura recommends THESE stocks to buy for up to 75% returns

Independence Day 2025: Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started Thursday’s session on a mildly positive note, tracking gains in Asian markets. However, investor sentiment remained subdued ahead of upcoming Russia-U.S. discussions on the Ukraine conflict, in a week shortened by holidays.

At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex rose 91.09 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 80,631, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 30.40 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 24,649.75.

On the occasion of 79th Independence Day, Vinit Bolinjkar - Head of Research - Ventura, has recommended five stocks to buy with up to 75 per cent upside across sectors like Hospitality, retail/apparel, chemicals and infrastructure and engineering.

Stocks to buy Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd | Potential upside: 65% Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) is strategically positioned to capitalize on India's evolving hospitality landscape, transforming into a technology-driven, asset-light hotel chain. Its "Vision 2030" aims to triple operational room inventory from 6,929 to over 22,000 rooms, primarily through managed properties. This asset-light approach requires minimal initial capital expenditure and offers a significantly shorter payback period of under 1 year compared to greenfield hotels, accelerating brand visibility across India. ROHL benefits from its diversified brand architecture (Regenta Zed, Regenta Place, Regenta, Crestoria, ICONIQA), catering to a wide range of customer needs with a strong focus on high-return business hotels. The company's ownership of its brands provides full control and flexibility, unlike foreign franchises. ROHL maintains a healthy balance sheet with low total debt (INR 100 crore) and a net debt to equity ratio of 0.2x, planning to fund future expansions mainly through internal accruals.

2. Samhi Hotels Ltd | Potential upside: 75% Samhi Hotels is poised to unlock value in India's expanding business hospitality landscape as one of the largest branded business hotel platforms, with 4,948 rooms across 32 properties concentrated in key business hubs like Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR. The company plans to expand its room inventory to 5,544 rooms by FY29, with a strategic focus on upgrading to upper upscale segments. A key growth driver is its strategic partnership with GIC, which has infused INR 752 crore, with a substantial portion earmarked for debt repayment, aiming to reduce net debt-to-EBITDA below 3.0x. Samhi's model of acquiring existing assets at a discount to replacement cost allows for a quick capex-to-revenue cycle (18-24 months) and higher Return on Invested Capital (RoIC). The company leverages strong global brand names like Marriott, IHG, and Hyatt for bookings and loyalty programs, contributing to its high reliance on direct channels (85% of revenue), which limits margin dilution from OTAs. The turnaround of its ACIC portfolio and improving F&B revenue share are expected to boost EBITDA margins.

3. Cantabil Retail India Ltd | Potential upside: 40% Cantabil Retail is poised for significant growth driven by its focused expansion in Tier 2 & 3 cities, where consumption patterns are evolving towards organized retail. The company's strategy involves optimizing operations and reducing raw material costs to achieve higher margins. A key strength lies in its in-house brands, which offer value for money and strong margin potential. Cantabil is actively diversifying its product line by expanding women's wear and kids' wear offerings, aiming to be a "One Stop Solution" for families. The company plans to primarily expand through the Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) model, targeting 560 COCO stores by FY27 and opening larger stores averaging 1,600 sq. ft. to enhance customer experience. This expansion is supported by expected 15% to 18% volume growth year-over-year, with production projected to reach approximately 90 lakh pieces by FY27 from 60 lakh in FY24. Furthermore, Cantabil intends to fund its entire CAPEX from internal accruals, maintaining a zero-debt strategy, which enhances financial flexibility.

4. Privi Specialty Chemicals Ltd | Potential upside: 35% Privi Specialty Chemicals (PSCL) is entering a virtuous growth cycle, driven by a stream of high-margin molecules and disciplined execution. The company's recent value-added launches, such as Galaxmusk, Indomerane, Floravone, and Amber Woody Xtreme, have significantly improved its global customer base and contributed to margin expansion. PSCL is strategically expanding its capacity from 48,000 MTPA to 54,000 MTPA by March 2026, primarily through de-bottlenecking, which enhances efficiency and lowers unit costs. Its robust distribution and supply chain across EMEA ensures quicker access to key export markets. The joint venture with Givaudan (PRIGIV JV) for exclusive manufacturing of specialized fragrance ingredients further solidifies long-term collaborations and margin visibility. PSCL's backward integration in pine-based feedstocks secures supply and shields from price spikes. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the global aroma chemicals market, which is expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR till FY32E.

5. Larsen & Toubro Ltd | Potential upside: 25%

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is positioned as India's largest and most diversified infrastructure company, set to benefit significantly from the government's increased capital outlay for infrastructure (INR 11.2 trillion for FY26) across railways, roads, defence, and energy sectors. The company is also expanding into the MENA region, driven by increased capex there. L&T's robust order inflows, projected to reach INR 4,788 billion by FY28E, and its expanding order book, expected to grow to INR 8,942 billion by FY28E, underscore its strong revenue visibility. Its diversified business portfolio and proven track record in executing complex projects on time further contribute to its stability. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a net debt-to-equity ratio below 0.3x, which management aims to sustain. The defensive characteristics of its IT/ITES services also provide stable cash flow.