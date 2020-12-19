Index gains may be limited in stock market from hereon, caution analysts

"The market remained buoyant on earlier-than-expected deployment of Covid-19 vaccines, impending US fiscal stimulus and decreasing domestic Covid-19 cases. FIIs flows though strong have moderated some bit from the previous week. The average daily FII flows in the first four days of the week was ~ ₹3,200 crore. Going forward expect FII flows to slowdown in the next two weeks as we head towards Christmas vacation. Markets could turn volatile next week due to the monthly expiry and lesser participation from FIIs. We expect Nifty-50 to consolidate between 13,000 & 14,000 levels till the end of this month," says Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities.