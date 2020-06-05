Index heavyweights drive markets higher, global shares support

He said that sentiment is no longer bearish and economic activities have started picking up in most parts of the country. “Total loans under moratorium have started to come down or are stable now, there is enough liquidity in the market for banks and tier 1 non-banking and financial companies (NBFCs) , real estate, hospitality, tourism and entertainment sectors could take longer to recover," Sukhija added. Some more measures from the government to address short-term demand is still expected.