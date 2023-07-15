Index in bull horn mode, but need to be cautious; 5 stocks to buy or sell

Index has risen little above 16% in less than 4 months which is very strong upside movement. In week gone by, Index has breached tight consolidation patch on higher side with gain of 1.34%. It is bullish breakout. Looking at other side of the coin, from the bottom of 16800 to 19600, Index has risen in patch of 5% with 0.5% deviation. Recent upside movement has also reached around 5%. However there is no reversal sign yet but one need to be caution at current levels. In previous move, Index has gone through pricewise to time wise correction for 5 days before resumption of fresh up move. In short term, Index will remain in positive zone above 19300 level.

