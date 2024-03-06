Index inclusion a game changer for Indian fixed-income markets: Vishal Goenka of IndiaBonds.com
Vishal Goenka highlights the importance of including Indian bonds in global indices. He emphasizes diversification through bond investments and understanding key factors like maturity, credit ratings, and market conditions for informed decisions.
Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds.com believes the the inclusion of Indian bonds in JP Morgan and Bloomberg indices will be a game changer for the Indian fixed-income markets. In an interview with Mint, Goenka emphasised investors should invest in bonds to diversify their portfolios and also highlighted the most important developments in the bond markets in recent times. Edited excerpts:
