Index options trading swells to record high in Oct amid heightened uncertainty
Summary
- As the Nifty corrected 6% in the month, the number of index options traded on the NSE hit a record high of 12.74 billion contracts.
MUMBAI : Index options trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country's largest stock exchange, hit a record high based on the number of contracts traded in October, which saw a 6% pullback in the bellwether Nifty amid tepid earnings growth, rising tensions in the Middle East, and uncertainty over the US presidential elections.