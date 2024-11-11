Index options trading swells to record high in Oct amid heightened uncertainty

Sebi curbs

Sebi's restrictions on options trading include increasing the contract size of indices like the Nifty by three times to ₹15-20 lakh, cutting the number of weekly index option expiries to just one per exchange from five earlier, and increasing the extreme loss margin by 2% on the expiry day of options, which will take effect from 20 November. Analysts estimate that this will take the total margin to trade to 14% from 12% earlier on the expiry day, which happens to be Thursday for weekly and monthly Nifty contracts.