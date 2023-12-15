India 10-year bond yield logs biggest weekly decline in over 7 months on dovish Fed stance
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.1624 per cent, after closing the previous session at 7.1969 per cent.
Indian government bond yields fell sharply on Friday, with the benchmark yield posting its biggest weekly decline in over 7 months after the US Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone at its policy meeting earlier this week.
