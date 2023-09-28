India 10-year yield ends at 7.2% in biggest single session rise of 2023 on high crude oil prices
The 10-year benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield ended at 7.2414 per cent after ending at 7.1704 per cent in the previous session. The yield posted its biggest single-session rise since November 3, 2022.
Indian government bond yields climbed on Thursday, September 28, with the benchmark yield posting its biggest single-session rise in 2023, triggered by a relentless rise in oil prices as well as Treasury yields, while debt supply further hurt, according to a report by news agency Reuters.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started