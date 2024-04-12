India 10-year yield settles at 7.17%, reports biggest jump in 6 months amid high US Treasury print
The yield posted its biggest single-session rise since October 6 when the central bank had spoken about the use of open market sale of bonds to manage liquidity.
Indian government bond yields jumped on Friday, with the benchmark yield posting its biggest single-day rise in six months, tracking US yields after elevated inflation reaffirmed doubts over interest rate cuts in the near future. The yield on the benchmark Indian 10-year ended at 7.1794 per cent, the highest since January 24, after closing at 7.1112 per cent in the previous session.
