Three small-cap aerospace stocks to add to your 2026 watchlist

India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem is entering a decisive phase. Rising defence spending, a sharper focus on indigenization and growing export ambition are creating a longer runway for domestic suppliers. Large public sector players have already captured investor attention, and their valuations reflect that optimism.

The opportunity now lies further down the value chain.

A new set of small and mid-sized companies is quietly building capabilities in aerospace electronics, precision manufacturing and complex systems integration. These businesses may not be headline grabbers, but they sit at critical points in aircraft and platform programmes.

They are also seeing improving order visibility and the potential to compound steadily over the years ahead.

Here are three such aerospace-focused stocks worth tracking as part of a 2026 watchlist.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd

Astra Microwave Products operates in the high-precision end of electronics manufacturing. It focuses on radio frequency and microwave systems used in defence, aerospace, and space applications. Over the years, the company has moved steadily up the value chain, expanding from component supply to building complex subsystems and integrated solutions.

A key pillar of Astra’s business is aerospace and space electronics. The company designs and supplies RF and microwave subsystems that are deployed in airborne radars, electronic warfare systems and satellite payloads. It participates across aircraft platforms, space missions and strategic aerospace programmes.

Financially, Astra reported H1 FY26 revenue growth of approximately 7% year-over-year. Operating margins improved to around 20.6% in H1 FY26, up from 18.8% a year ago. The margin expansion was driven by a better execution mix, higher contribution from complex systems and tighter control over operating costs, as highlighted in the investor presentation.

Looking ahead, management has reiterated revenue guidance of ₹1,150 crore to ₹1,200 crore for the current year. It has indicated that the company remains on track to meet this range.

Beyond the near term, the focus shifts to scaling execution across aerospace and space programmes, with a sharper push towards complex system fabrication to improve operating leverage. Gross margins are expected to remain in the 45% to 50% range over 2026-27 and 2027-28, in line with the past years' levels. Operating margins are likely to remain stable and carry a modest positive bias as scale improves.

Also Read | Three undervalued chemical stocks to add to your 2026 watchlist

The company’s capex plans are directed towards expanding manufacturing capacity and strengthening testing and integration capabilities, with funding largely expected to come from internal accruals.

At current levels, the stock trades at a premium to its long-term median valuation.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

Data Patterns (India) operates in the high-complexity end of defence and aerospace electronics. It’s capabilities spans design, development, testing and manufacturing of mission-critical systems. The company has steadily built a reputation around deep engineering depth and end-to-end execution rather than scale-led manufacturing.

A large part of Data Patterns’ relevance comes from its aerospace focus. The company works across airborne radars, electronic warfare systems, avionics and communication platforms that are deployed on fighter aircraft, helicopters and space missions. Its portfolio includes fire control radars for fighter aircraft, airborne surveillance radars, electronic warfare suites and software-defined radios, placing it firmly within the aerospace electronics value chain.

Its 2024-25 revenue grew 36% year-on-year, driven by strong execution across radar and electronic warfare programmes. Operating margins remained healthy at around 39% for the year. This reflects the company’s ability to deliver high-value systems despite the inherently lumpy nature of defence orders. Management commentary highlights that margins can vary by project mix, particularly when large strategic contracts are executed at competitive pricing.

Going forward, management highlighted strong order momentum, with confirmed order inflows of about ₹900 crore and additional contracts expected over the coming months. Management reiterated that Ebitda margins are structurally guided to remain in the 35% to 40% range, with recent volatility driven by project-specific factors.

The focus remains on scaling large strategic programmes, with investments in product development and testing infrastructure funded largely through internal accruals.

At current levels, the stock trades at a premium to its long-term median valuation.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing operates in the precision end of aerospace manufacturing, supplying tooling, assemblies and engineered systems that support aircraft production and maintenance. The company focuses on high-mix, low-volume manufacturing.

Aerospace remains the core of Unimech’s business. The company designs and manufactures aero-engine and airframe tooling used by aircraft and engine original equipment manufacturers and their licensees. Its tooling supports aircraft assembly, testing and maintenance across the lifecycle. The aero tooling and MRO tooling segment continues to be the largest contributor to revenue.

Financially, 2024-25 revenue grew 16% year -on-year, driven primarily by sustained demand in aerospace tooling and exports. Operating margins held steady at about 38% for the year, despite higher investments in capacity, manpower and process approvals.

Management has highlighted that margins can fluctuate in the short term as the company undertakes customer qualifications and first-article development, which typically precede larger and longer-tenure orders.

Looking ahead, the management has also acknowledged that tariff-related disruptions and slower order conversion have made earlier revenue and margin guidance difficult to achieve. While no revised top-line guidance was provided, the company expects to surpass last year’s annual revenue, albeit with lower margins compared with the previous year.

To mitigate near-term pressure, Unimech is setting up a free trade warehousing zone, with operations expected to commence in Q4.

It is increasingly using drop-shipments to service non-US customers, which account for about 65-70% of overall consumption. Despite near-term delays, management reiterated confidence in the industry’s long-term growth and said strategic priorities remain unchanged.

At current levels, the stock trades at a premium to its long-term median valuation.

Conclusion

Even in a richly valued market, businesses with strong engineering capabilities and disciplined execution offer a degree of comfort. In aerospace, long order cycles, high entry barriers and mission-critical products reward companies that prioritise quality over rapid expansion.

The key is to stay selective. Not every defence or aerospace name will benefit equally from higher spending or indigenisation. Investors need to distinguish between companies building durable capabilities and those riding a temporary order upcycle.

Focussing on balance sheet strength, execution track record and valuation discipline can help filter noise from opportunity. In a sector where visibility unfolds over years rather than quarters, patience and fundamentals remain the most reliable tools for long-term wealth creation.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com