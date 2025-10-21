AI’s hidden opportunity: Four stocks solving the power and cooling crunch
Equitymaster 6 min read 21 Oct 2025, 01:21 pm IST
Summary
As AI drives a surge in global data centre demand, India’s power and cooling specialists—KRN, Thermax, ABB India, and Tata Power—emerge as the quiet enablers keeping servers cool and running.
Modern data centres have quietly become the factories of the digital age, powering everything from AI models to cloud services. But as chips get smaller and faster, they also generate more heat. Managing that heat—and the electricity needed to cool it—has become one of the biggest challenges in technology today.
