A month of losses in US technology stocks has revived fears of an AI bubble. The sell-off has spread to Indian companies riding the AI buildout, from data centres to power and cooling suppliers. Though India lags in foundational AI, its listed firms are exposed to the global investment cycle. Are India's AI and IT stocks headed for a similar reckoning? Mint explores.
Mint Explainer | US AI sell-off: Are Indian AI-linked stocks next?
SummaryA US tech sell-off is putting Indian AI-linked stocks under pressure. From data centre plays to IT services, how exposed are Indian companies to a global AI bust?
A month of losses in US technology stocks has revived fears of an AI bubble. The sell-off has spread to Indian companies riding the AI buildout, from data centres to power and cooling suppliers. Though India lags in foundational AI, its listed firms are exposed to the global investment cycle. Are India's AI and IT stocks headed for a similar reckoning? Mint explores.
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