On 5 November, US technology stocks saw their worst day since April 2025. The Nasdaq composite index fell 5.5% after Democrats swept the US midterm elections, raising fears that new limits on data centres could slow AI spending. Indian stocks moved the other way. Foreign investors bought $1.6 billion of Indian shares that day, their largest one-day purchase in nearly six years, according to exchange data.
What the global AI rout means for India
SummaryIndia has only a few companies building AI models, and the rout could make them harder to fund. Of the 84 leading private AI companies identified by Goldman Sachs in October, only seven focus on models, model training, or AI integration
On 5 November, US technology stocks saw their worst day since April 2025. The Nasdaq composite index fell 5.5% after Democrats swept the US midterm elections, raising fears that new limits on data centres could slow AI spending. Indian stocks moved the other way. Foreign investors bought $1.6 billion of Indian shares that day, their largest one-day purchase in nearly six years, according to exchange data.
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