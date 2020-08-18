India among top three emerging markets globally

For the first time since covid-19 was declared a global pandemic in March, India found itself among the top three emerging markets in July, the latest update to Mint’s emerging markets tracker shows. After lingering near the bottom of the emerging market rankings for three months, India moved up three notches to the middle of the league tables in June. In July, it moved up two notches further to the third spot, just behind China and Brazil, driven by a booming stock market and an outperforming currency.