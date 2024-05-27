India and Indonesia lead emerging markets in attracting investments due to young populations in an aging world
Investors focus on India and Indonesia as demographic changes drive investment decisions, with a positive outlook on infrastructure spending and economic growth in both countries.
Emerging markets such as India and Indonesia, whose populations are growing at a solid pace, stand to benefit as demographics begin to play a bigger role in investment decisions, according to Fidelity International and BlackRock Investment Institute.
