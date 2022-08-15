3 chemical stocks that have given multibagger return since last Independence Day2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 01:38 PM IST
- Fine Organic, Gujarat Fluoro are among chemical stocks that have given multibagger returns in a year's period
The chemical sector has created impressive wealth for the investors in the last five years as most of the stocks have outperformed by turned multifold in value. The sharp upmove can be attributed to the improved outlook and the fact that covid pandemic has accelerated the shift away from China to other countries.