The chemical sector has created impressive wealth for the investors in the last five years as most of the stocks have outperformed by turned multifold in value. The sharp upmove can be attributed to the improved outlook and the fact that covid pandemic has accelerated the shift away from China to other countries.

As India is celebrating the completion of 75 years of independence, here we list out three such chemical stocks that have given multibagger return since the last Independence Day.

Fine Organic Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC) are the three multibagger chemical stocks that have given returns as much as up to 115% in a year's period.

Fine Organic Industries

Fine Organic Industries produces oleo-chemical based food, polymer and certain special additives in India and amongst the leading players globally. It is is a leading producer of specialty additives for foods, plastics, rubbers, paints, inks, cosmetics, coatings, textile auxiliaries, lubes and several other specialty applications.

From ₹2,890 apiece to currently hovering around ₹6,209 per share, the multibagger stock has skyrocketed more than 115% since August last year

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) is an Indian Chemicals Company with over 30 years of expertise in Fluorine Chemistry. GFL holds domain expertise in Fluoropolymers, Fluorospecialities, Refrigerants and Chemicals. The specialty chemical stock has jumped over 106% in a year.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC)

GNFC is a joint sector enterprise promoted by the Government of Gujarat and Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals (GSFC). GNFC started its manufacturing and marketing operations as one of the world's largest single-stream Ammonia-Urea fertilizer complexes in 1982. Over the next few years, GNFC commissioned different projects in fields as diverse as chemicals, fertilizers and electronics. The company's shares have rallied 107% since August 2021.

Analysts have been bullish on the sector as they expect India’s share in the specialty chemicals to double over the next five years with its well established chemical industry that has a significant advantage over other countries and has been the biggest beneficiary of the shift in global supply chain from China.