India beats China (in stock performance)

Foreign investors have been net sellers of Indian stocks this year after $21 billion of inflows in 2023, but much of that came after May when the Indian election outcome was hanging in the balance. The MSCI India Index fell 6% on June 4 after early polls indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an economic reformer and a favorite of Western investors, might not secure the parliamentary majority the market was hoping for. The market has since rebounded as Modi’s party managed to stay in power together with its allies. Foreign investors started tiptoeing back into the market in the past week.