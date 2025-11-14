Five best monopoly stocks for 2026 watchlist

In FY25, revenue stood at ₹3,228 crore and operating margin was about 10%. The performance reflected execution delays in domestic ethanol projects and under-absorption of fixed costs at the GenX facility. In Q2 FY26, consolidated revenue rose 3% on-year and 31% sequentially, while Ebitda margin moderated to around 7%. The margin pressure was linked to muted ethanol demand after achieving the 20% blending target, and fixed-cost drag at GenX, which is yet to reach optimal utilization.