India’s bid for tighter grip on rupee trading is put to test

ICICI Bank started trading in the dollar/rupee contracts, dealing with both clients and other banks in the Singapore market on Monday, the lender said in a statement. With volumes of $2.3 billion, the dollar/rupee contracts accounted for 15% of trades in the Singapore NDF market at 2:50 pm, according to data from The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. The one-month contract inched down 0.1% to 75.65.