India government bond inclusion in FTSE Russell index pushed back to next year

Global index provider FTSE Russell said India will remain on the watch list for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), dashing market hopes that FTSE would announce its entrance into the index. India will be reassessed in March 2023, the index provider said. But India will remain on the watch list for a potential upgrade to Market Accessibility Level 1, the index provider said on Thursday, which indicates an improved ease of foreign access to local markets.

