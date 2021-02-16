India bond markets concerned about future demand-supply dynamics

Recent Budget had two key takeaways – One, the government is focused on the economic growth by turbo-charging capex and infrastructure, and second, large sums of money will be borrowed not only in the next year but also over the next four years.

Naturally, the bond market is concerned about two things – first, where are the buyers of ₹23 trillion worth of central and state government bonds and how RBI will balance the demand supply gap not only this year but for the next four years and second – what will be the impact of all these on inflation and bond yields.

This has caused government bond yields to harden in anticipation of a mismatch in demand-supply dynamics. Bond market was hoping that the RBI would guide the market with some sort of calendar for OMO bond purchase program for the next year. However, the RBI has refrained from doing that. Perhaps they don’t want to pre-commit themselves at this point. However, RBI said that the government’s borrowing program will be concluded without any disruption. This is quite reassuring. However, the bond market is not convinced on this yet.

On inflation, we are in a better shape at this point with inflation sharply lower from its peak in October 2020. Bond market expects inflation to remain steady between 4% to 5% at this point in CY2021. However, bond market is nervously watching crude oil prices trending above 60 dollars per barrel and key industrial commodity prices going up faster-than-expected. Petrol and diesel prices are already close to the highest level in over a decade. All these make investors nervous. The RBI has already started draining surplus liquidity through 14-day reverse repo auctions and normalization of CRR cut which was announced last year.

We believe that it will be tricky for bond market to navigate through the maze of heavy supply, hardening of key raw materials and RBI normalizing liquidity without any negative impact on yields. We believe that that the rate cut cycle is over for the time being and government bond yields could face upward pressure in 2021. We expect benchmark 10-year India government bond to trade in the range of 6% to 6.25% in the near-term due to higher supply on the long-end while short-end remaining well anchored due to surplus liquidity and steady reverse repo rate.

Dhawal Dalal is CIO-Fixed Income, Edelweiss AMC

