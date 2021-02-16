India bond markets concerned about future demand-supply dynamics

This has caused government bond yields to harden in anticipation of a mismatch in demand-supply dynamics. Bond market was hoping that the RBI would guide the market with some sort of calendar for OMO bond purchase program for the next year. However, the RBI has refrained from doing that. Perhaps they don’t want to pre-commit themselves at this point. However, RBI said that the government’s borrowing program will be concluded without any disruption. This is quite reassuring. However, the bond market is not convinced on this yet.