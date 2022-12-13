India bond yields fall but sticky core inflation limits gains

“November PPI in the US came in higher than expectations at 7.4% and University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index improved above expectations. Consequently, the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields rose by 7 bps and 9 bps, respectively, on a wow basis. Crude oil prices slipping below US$80/bbl (amid the start of the G-7 price cap on Russian oil) did little to aid sentiments. Domestically, the 10-year benchmark (7.26% GS 2032) tracked cues from rising US Treasury yields, despite softening crude oil prices, increasing by 8 bps to 7.3% on a wow basis. We expect the 10-year benchmark to trade in the range of 7.20-7.40% ahead of the US FOMC meeting this week," Kotak Mahindra Bank analysts said in a note.