India bond yields may rise as RBI announces liquidity withdrawal operation

INDIA-MARKETS/BONDS:INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may rise as RBI announces liquidity withdrawal operation

Reuters
Published25 Jun 2025, 08:11 AM IST
India bond yields may rise as RBI announces liquidity withdrawal operation
India bond yields may rise as RBI announces liquidity withdrawal operation

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to witness an uptick on Wednesday, with shorter-duration papers leading the rise, after the Reserve Bank of India said it will hold a reverse repo auction this week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond is expected to move between 6.26% and 6.29%, a trader at a private bank said, after closing at 6.2504% in the previous session. The five-year 6.75% 2029 bond ended at 5.9870%.

The RBI infuses liquidity through repo and withdraws it through reverse repo operations.

"Though the move was expected, the timing has spoiled market mood, and shorter end should see a selloff, while treasury bill yields could see an adjustment of as much as 10 basis points," the trader said.

The RBI will conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction worth one trillion rupees ($11.6 billion) on June 27.

India's banking system liquidity surplus has averaged 2.76 trillion rupees per day in June, comfortably above 1% of bank deposits.

Earlier this month, Reuters had reported that the RBI could start conducting variable rate reverse repo auctions to withdraw surplus liquidity as and when required.

Even as shorter-duration bonds are set to face a larger impact of the move, long-duration notes may remain supported as oil prices stayed lower and as U.S. Treasury yields extended losses.

The 10-year U.S. bond yield was at 4.30%, after hitting a seven-week low on Tuesday, as a weaker than anticipated reading of consumer confidence bolstered hopes of a near-term rate cut.

Brent crude was below $70 per barrel after Iran and Israel accepted a ceasefire. RATES India's shorter-duration overnight index swap rates are expected to see paying pressure, while the long-end could remain steady.

The one-year OIS rate was at 5.49%, while the two-year OIS rate was at 5.47%. The liquid five-year ended at 5.6725%. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures rose 1.4% to $68.10 per barrel after easing 6% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.3023%; two-year yield at 3.7971% ** The RBI will auction treasury bills worth 190 billion rupees ($1 = 85.9320 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIndia bond yields may rise as RBI announces liquidity withdrawal operation
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.