India bond yields rise again, focus on inflation data

Indian government bonds fell today, reversing early gains as investors waited for retail inflation data due later in the day. The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield was at 7.433%, after ending at 7.426% on Tuesday. Bond yields today traded in the range of 7.372 to 7.441 in today's session. Oil futures recouped some losses on Wednesday, recovering from a 2% slide in the previous session, supported by supply concerns stemming from last week's OPEC+ cut to its production target, though a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}