India bond yields rise again, focus on inflation data

India bond yields rise again, focus on inflation data2 min read . 03:50 PM IST
Indian government bonds fell today, reversing early gains as investors waited for retail inflation data due later in the day. The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield was at 7.433%, after ending at 7.426% on Tuesday. Bond yields today traded in the range of 7.372 to 7.441 in today's session. Oil futures recouped some losses on Wednesday, recovering from a 2% slide in the previous session, supported by supply concerns stemming from last week's OPEC+ cut to its production target, though a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment.
Brent crude futures were up 36 cents, or 0.4%, at $94.65 a barrel by 0920 GMT after touching a session low of $93.33. India is one of the largest importers of crude oil and higher prices of the commodity have a direct impact on its inflation.
Traders' focus could be on India's retail inflation, with a Reuters poll projecting a likely acceleration to a five-month high of 7.30% in September. The reading could stay well above the central bank's tolerance band for a ninth straight month.
“While the overall banking system liquidity is marginally in surplus, there are pockets of surplus and deficit within the system. This is pushing overnight call rates higher," IFA Global said in a note.
The Reserve Bank of India has raised repo rate by 190 basis points in the five months to September to tamp down inflationary pressures, but the reading is expected to remain above the central bank's tolerance range in this quarter as well.
Also on the watch of traders will be the keenly-watched US reading on Thursday which could provide more clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory. The Fed has already raised interest rate by 300 basis points since March and is scheduled to meet in November and December.
The Indian rupee eked out slim gains against the dollar on Wednesday as investors remained risk averse ahead of domestic inflation data, with the Reserve Bank of India likely stepping in to halt a further slide in the local currency. The rupee was up slightly 82.31 per dollar, very close to the near-82.32 level it ended in the past three trading sessions. (With Agency Inputs)
