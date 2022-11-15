India bonds gain for 7th day in a row as inflation eases2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 11:54 AM IST
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield fell today as data showed that inflation eased below 7% in October. But the gains in bond prices were capped as the easing of inflation in October was already baked into the market, say analysts. Bond prices are inversely related to yields. The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield dipped to 7.281% after closing at 7.2866% on Monday. The yield has declined for the seventh session in a row, dropping by an aggregate of 19 basis points.