India bonds gain for 7th day in a row as inflation eases

“With global commodity prices coming off their highs, we expect headline inflation to ease, and range near the RBI’s target, in coming quarters.We are closely surveilling the consistent global policy re-pricing, evolution of the global pace of inflation and the impending recession on DM central bank policies, as these could have implications for India. But the RBI is still some time away from reaching its supposed forward real neutral rate of 0.8-1%, even as the forward real repo rate has turned a tad positive," Emkay said in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}