March could end up seeing record selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in India’s cash market if the current daily pace continues over the remaining eight sessions of the month.
Persistent FPI selling may push March outflows to record high
SummarySince the West Asia conflict began on 28 Feb, FPIs have sold ₹74,795.57 crore in shares through 17 March—an average ₹6,799.59 crore a day over 11 sessions, exceeding the pace seen in October 2024’s record outflows.
March could end up seeing record selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in India’s cash market if the current daily pace continues over the remaining eight sessions of the month.
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