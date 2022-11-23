India Cements and Canara Bank among top trading bets for short term. Here's why

The stock, after a short correction, has formed a flag pattern on the daily chart and currently with a bullish flag pattern breakout a further rise is anticipated in the coming days with indicators all well placed and going strong. The RSI indicator also has regained strength and can carry on the with a positive move. With the chart looking attractive, and with upside potential visible, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for a positional target of ₹353 levels keeping the stop loss of ₹303 level.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}