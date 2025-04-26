India Cements Q4 Results: Net loss narrows to ₹14.6 crore, revenue drops 4% YoY

India Cements Q4 Results: UltraTech Cement owned India Cements announced its January March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Saturday, April 26, reporting a net loss of ₹14.6 crore, compared to a loss of ₹60.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Cement prices declined around seven per cent year-on-year in April-January FY25, amid weak demand, and increasing competition due to large supply additions by leading companies, according to a report by rating agency Ind-Ra.

Though prices of cement (a bag of 50 kg) have increased sequentially from November 2024 with construction activities picking up pace following the monsoon and festive season, they remaind low year-on-year, it said.