India Cements sets board meeting date to declare Q1 results 2025. Details here

Cement maker India Cements has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on Saturday, July 19, 2025, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"In terms of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write this to inform you that a meeting of our Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, 19th July, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June 2025," it said.

The upcoming board meeting will provide an important update on the company’s performance in the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26, especially in light of its turnaround in the previous quarter. As investors and analysts await the Q1 results, the focus will likely be on sustainability of earnings and operational performance under the stewardship of its new parent company.

Trading Window Closure Ahead of Results In line with its internal code of conduct and SEBI’s guidelines to prevent insider trading, India Cements also announced the closure of the trading window from July 1, 2025. The window will remain shut for all designated persons, including insiders and their immediate relatives, until 48 hours after the Q1 results are publicly disclosed, i.e., until July 21, 2025. During this period, no trading in the company’s securities will be permitted by persons having access to unpublished price-sensitive information.

Q4FY25: Return to Profitability Despite Dip in Revenue India Cements, now a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹14.68 crore for the March 2025 quarter, marking a turnaround from a net loss of ₹60.55 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations saw a 3.11 percent year-on-year decline to ₹1,197.30 crore, compared to ₹1,235.74 crore in Q4FY24.

For the full fiscal year FY25, the company reported a narrower net loss of ₹143.88 crore, improving from a loss of ₹227.34 crore in FY24. The financial performance improvement is significant as it marks the company’s efforts to stabilise operations after UltraTech Cement acquired the promoter’s stake in December 2024, turning India Cements into its subsidiary.

Stock Performance India Cements shares have delivered stellar returns over the past year, surging 85 percent. The stock gained 3 percent in May, following an 11 percent rise in April and a 9.3 percent uptick in March. However, earlier months had been turbulent, with a 4 percent dip in February and a sharp 30 percent fall in January.

As of June 5, 2025, the cement stock was trading at ₹340.90, still about 11 percent below its 52-week high of ₹385.50 touched in July 2024. On the flip side, it has more than doubled from its 52-week low of ₹181.15, which was hit in June 2024.