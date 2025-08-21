India Cements share price jumps 4% as OFS for UltraTech to sell stake kicks off. Do you own?

India Cements share price jumped nearly 3.93 per cent to ₹384.55 apiece in Thursday's trading session, following UltraTech Cement’s announcement of plans to offload up to a 6.49% stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS).

Meanwhile, UltraTech Cement share price were trading flat on Thursday, down 0.37 per cent to ₹12,826.

UltraTech Cement offer for sale details UltraTech's board on Wednesday approved the sale of a 6.49% stake in India Cements through the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

The OFS will be open for non-retail investors today and for retail investors on Friday.

The floor price has been set at ₹368 per share, nearly matching India Cements' closing price on Tuesday.

This stake sale is expected to generate ₹740 crore for UltraTech at the current price. Following the transaction, UltraTech will meet the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements, reducing its stake from 81.49 per cent to 75 per cent.

The offer for sale (OFS) is scheduled to take place over two trading sessions on August 21 and 22, 2025, during regular market hours via a dedicated stock exchange window.

On August 21 (T day), bidding will be available exclusively for non-retail investors.

On August 22 (T+1 day), the window will open for retail investors, as well as for non-retail investors who wish to carry forward their unallocated bids from T day. Non-retail bidders will also have the option to revise their bids in accordance with OFS guidelines.

India Cements posted a positive Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹83 crore for the June quarter, marking a turnaround after several consecutive loss-making quarters.

