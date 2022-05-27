India Cements share price near 52-week lows after Q4 results. What analysts say?

Expecting further weakness in India Cements shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "India Cements has reported ₹23.7 crore loss in its Q4 results, which was not expected by markets. Apart from this, market was expecting better revenue, EBIDTA and margin numbers from the company in Q4FY22 results. As the GoI has already announced to keep a check on commodity prices to check inflation, India Cements won't have an option to increase prices and improve its numbers in near term. So, upcoming quarterly numbers of the company is also expected to remain under pressure. This could be the possible reason for India Cements share price fall after the announcement of Q4 results of India Cements."

