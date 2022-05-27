India Cements share price near 52-week lows after Q4 results. What analysts say?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Cements shares are looking weak on chart pattern and it may go up to ₹120 levels if it breaches its current 52-week lows, say stock market experts
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India Cements share price dipped near 4 per cent after the announcement of Q4 results today. India Cements share price today opened with a downside gap and went on to hit intraday low of ₹159.55, inching close to its 52-week lows of ₹150.70 levels on NSE.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India Cements share price dipped near 4 per cent after the announcement of Q4 results today. India Cements share price today opened with a downside gap and went on to hit intraday low of ₹159.55, inching close to its 52-week lows of ₹150.70 levels on NSE.
According to stock market analysts, India Cements Q4 results are unexpected as the cement major has reported a loss of ₹23.7 crore in January to March 2022 quarter. They said that company's revenue and margins reported in Q4 earnings have also failed to meet the street expectations and expected that the stock may continue to feel the sell-off heat in upcoming sessions as the Government of India (GoI) has already announced to keep a check on commodity prices including cement. Market analysts said that India Cements share price may go down up to ₹120 apiece levels if it breaches its current 52-week lows.
According to stock market analysts, India Cements Q4 results are unexpected as the cement major has reported a loss of ₹23.7 crore in January to March 2022 quarter. They said that company's revenue and margins reported in Q4 earnings have also failed to meet the street expectations and expected that the stock may continue to feel the sell-off heat in upcoming sessions as the Government of India (GoI) has already announced to keep a check on commodity prices including cement. Market analysts said that India Cements share price may go down up to ₹120 apiece levels if it breaches its current 52-week lows.
Expecting further weakness in India Cements shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "India Cements has reported ₹23.7 crore loss in its Q4 results, which was not expected by markets. Apart from this, market was expecting better revenue, EBIDTA and margin numbers from the company in Q4FY22 results. As the GoI has already announced to keep a check on commodity prices to check inflation, India Cements won't have an option to increase prices and improve its numbers in near term. So, upcoming quarterly numbers of the company is also expected to remain under pressure. This could be the possible reason for India Cements share price fall after the announcement of Q4 results of India Cements."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Advising positional investors to avoid taking any fresh position in the counter, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Chart pattern of India Cements indicates further weakness in the counter. Currently, it is trading in ₹150 to ₹180 range and those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to maintain strict stop loss at ₹150 and exit on any major bounce back in the counter. On breaching ₹150 levels, the stock may go up to ₹120 apiece levels in near term."
Comparing India Cements Q4 numbers and market expectations, Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said, "Market was expecting revenue in January to March 2022 quarter to be around ₹1450 to ₹1500 crore while the company's revenue in Q4FY22 stands at around ₹1390 crore. Similarly, India Cements EBIDTA margin stands at 61.50 per cent in Q4FY22 while the market expectation was around 59 to 59.50 per cent. Likewise, margins of the company in fourth quarter of recently ended financial year 2021-22 stands at 4.40 per cent while market was expecting company's margins to the tune of 6 per cent."
However, despite failing to meet street expectations, board of directors of India Cements has recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint