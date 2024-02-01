India Cements share price slumps over 9% on reports of ED search, violation of FEMA on Interim Budget 2024 day
India Cements share price slumps over 9% as Enforcement Directorate searches Chennai offices for FEMA violations.
India Cements share price slumped over 9% on Thursday's session following media reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had searched India Cements' Chennai offices. India Cements share price opened at ₹264.75 apiece. India Cements stock price today touched an intraday high of ₹264.90 and a low of ₹236.85.
