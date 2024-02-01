India Cements share price slumped over 9% on Thursday's session following media reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had searched India Cements' Chennai offices. India Cements share price opened at ₹264.75 apiece. India Cements stock price today touched an intraday high of ₹264.90 and a low of ₹236.85.

According to sources cited by CNBC-TV18 on X, formerly known as Twitter, a search is being carried out at India Cements for violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Following the news impact, India Cements stock prices have seen a sharp fall backed by strong volumes. As of now, the momentum is very negative, and one should wait for stability to go long. Ideally, one should avoid catching falling kniftys; the next support is at 225, whereas 250 is resistance, said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One.

India Cements will be reporting its Q3 earnings number today. “A meeting of our Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, the 1st February 2024 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023," the company said in an exchange filing.

For the quarter ended September, India Cements reported a narrowing down of its consolidated net loss to ₹85.54 crore in the second quarter ended on September 2023 mainly due to a reduction in selling price and loss of volume.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹121.10 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago (Q2FY23).

Its revenue from operations was down 4.72% to ₹1,264.39 crore during the period under review as against ₹1,327.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"The performance of the company was better than that of earlier quarters turning out a marginally positive EBIDTA despite the restricted operations caused by the stressed working capital position," India Cements said.

