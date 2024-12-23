India Cements share price jumped 11% to reach a new 52-week peak during Monday's trading session after the announcement that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sanctioned UltraTech Cement Limited's acquisition of The India Cements Limited.

The proposed arrangement involves UltraTech Cement Limited (UltraTech/Acquirer) purchasing 32.72 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of The India Cements Limited (India Cements/Target) from its promoters and promoter group members, as well as acquiring up to 26% of the paid-up equity share capital through an open offer.

The pivotal approval was granted just under two weeks after the regulatory body issued a show cause notice to UltraTech, requesting clarity regarding the proposed transaction, which aims to enhance its market dominance in light of increasing competition from the Adani group, which is expanding its capacity through acquisitions, as reported by PTI.

On July 28, UltraTech Cement disclosed its plan to acquire a 32.72 percent ownership in India Cements from its promoters and associated entities in a deal worth ₹3,954 crore, thereby widening its presence in the dynamic and competitive southern cement sector.

Also Read | Zomato share price falls over 3% after inclusion in Sensex

Additionally, Ultratech has revealed an open offer amounting to ₹3,142.35 crore to acquire a 26 percent stake in India Cements from its shareholders. UltraTech is involved in the production and distribution of grey cement, white cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, and construction products across India.

The Indian cement sector is experiencing a wave of consolidation and increased competition between two major corporate entities—the Aditya Birla Group, led by Kumar Mangalam Birla, and the Adani Group, headed by Gautam Adani—while smaller companies are being acquired.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

India Cements share price today India Cements share price opened at an intraday low of ₹362 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹376.30 per share. According to Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, India Cement share price is currently trading with major support at 360 and immediate resistance near 380. A breakout above 380 could drive the stock towards 390 and 400 levels, reflecting strong bullish momentum. The overall technical structure appears positive, with the stock poised for a potential breakout, supported by improving volumes and favourable indicators. A sustained move above resistance may attract further buying interest.

On the other side, UltraTech Cement share price today was up about 1.4% on the BSE.

Also Read | Vedanta Dividend: Last day today to buy shares and being eligible for payout