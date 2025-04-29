India Cements shares extend post-Q4 results 2025 rally. Jumps 5% in two days

India Cements share price increased by 5% after announcing a Q4 profit of 14.68 crore for 2025, compared to a loss of 60.55 crore the previous year. Revenue declined by 3.11% to 1,197.30 crore, while net loss for FY25 reduced to 143.88 crore.

Published29 Apr 2025, 10:23 AM IST
India Cements share price surged by 5% over two trading sessions following its Q4 results for 2025. On Saturday, India Cements Ltd, which is now part of the Aditya Birla Group, announced a consolidated net profit of 14.68 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. In the same period last year, it reported a net loss of 60.55 crore, as stated in a BSE filing.

Despite this positive profit outcome, the company's revenue from operations declined by 3.11% to 1,197.30 crore for the March quarter of FY25, down from 1,235.74 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. For the financial year ending on March 31, 2025, India Cements reported a reduction in its net loss, amounting to 143.88 crore compared to 227.34 crore in FY'24.

In December of the previous year, UltraTech Cements, the leading cement manufacturer in the country, acquired the promoters' stake in The Indian Cements Ltd, thereby making the South India-based cement company its subsidiary effective from December 24, 2024.

India Cements share price today

India Cements share price today rose over 5% on Tuesday's session, the stock opened at an intraday low of 291 apiece, and touched an intraday high of 308.60 apiece.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments stated that India Cements share price is forming a 60-day-long cup and handle pattern, but the price action and volumes lack clarity and conviction. A breakout above 301 could signal a shift from consolidation to a bullish phase, targeting 325 where overhead supply may cap gains.

However, due to the unclear structure and weak supporting evidence from volumes, initiating a bullish trade at current levels isn't advisable. Caution is warranted until a cleaner breakout with volume confirmation occurs.

Further, Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, added that India Cements share prices have been trading in a range, but now we are seeing a range breakout, this breakout can extend upmove towards 320. Recent lower base for the stock is at 285.

