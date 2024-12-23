India Cements shares surge 8 pc

New Delhi, Shares of India Cements ended 8 per cent higher on Monday after the Competition Commission of India cleared billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla-promoted UltraTech Cement's proposal to acquire a majority stake in the firm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock soared 8.01 per cent to close at ₹366.15 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 11 per cent to ₹376.30.

At the NSE, it surged 7.71 per cent to settle at ₹365.30. Intra-day, the stock jumped 10.92 per cent to ₹376.20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UltraTech Cement's stock ended 0.28 per cent higher at ₹11,456.50 after climbing 1.40 per cent to ₹11,585.40 in intra-day trade on the BSE.

"The proposed combination envisages UltraTech Cement Ltd's acquisition of 32.72 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of India Cements Ltd from the promoters and members of the promoter group of India Cements and Sri Saradha Logistics Pvt Ltd," CCI said in a release on Friday.

The fair trade regulator also granted its clearance to UltraTech Cement to acquire up to 26 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of India Cements by way of an open offer, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UltraTech is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sales of grey cement, white cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, and building products in India.

"Competition Commission of India approves UltraTech Cement Ltd's acquisition of The India Cements Ltd," the competition watchdog said.

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices and promotes fair competition in the marketplace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}