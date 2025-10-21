India’s capex engine sputters, except for these two sectors
Abhinaba Saha 4 min read 21 Oct 2025, 11:07 am IST
Summary
Amid the broader slowdown, power and real estate stood out, consistently committing about 10–11% of their revenue to capacity expansion between FY23 and FY25.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
While corporate India remains flush with capital, new investments are not keeping pace. The pattern of declining investments is well known, with data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showing new investments shrank by 3% in FY24 before declining a further 5% in FY25.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story