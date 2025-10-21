India’s capex engine sputters, except for these two sectors

According to a Mint analysis of 400 BSE-500 firms (excluding those in banking, financial services, and insurance), their spending on fixed assets (such as land, equipment, and plants)—a key measure of capital expenditure— has declined significantly since the pandemic. The ratio dropped from nearly 6% in FY20 to a low of 4.8% in FY24, inching up slightly to 5.2% by FY25. This ratio’s median stood at 4.8% across the post-pandemic period.