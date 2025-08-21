Too big to fail? These fallen giants now serve as cautionary tales

As banks and regulators became more vigilant, DHFL’s legacy turned out to be a pack of cards. A fake branch in Bandra housed ₹14,000 crore of its book as of March 2019, a lot of it cooked up. Affordable housing loans disbursed through this branch had been rerouted to more than 80 shell companies linked to the Wadhawans. Subsidies were claimed under the government’s affordable-housing scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and repayments were recorded where there were none.