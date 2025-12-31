Springboard 2026 | India's 2025 corporate scorecard: See who won, who lost.

The Tata group was among the weakest performers, with its combined market value falling 15% in 2025. This came after gains of 10% in 2024 and 34% in 2023, following a decline in 2022. Of its 24 listed companies, only four managed to outperform the Sensex. Several key names, including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Technologies, Trent, Voltas, and TRF, saw their market capitalisation fall by more than 20%.